Nemec scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Nemec scored at 5:09 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. The 21-year-old defenseman had gone four contests without a point prior to Tuesday. He's on the third pairing at even strength, which could lead to some inconsistent offense, but he still has a sizeable power-play role. For the season, Nemec is at seven goals, 16 points, 47 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 30 appearances.