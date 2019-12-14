Devils' Taylor Hall: Held out for precautionary reasons
Hall (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's game versus the Avalanche for precautionary reasons.
It's unclear if Hall picked up an injury in warmups or not. He's been the subject of trade rumors in the last few weeks as well. There should be more information after the game regarding Hall's status.
