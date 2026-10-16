Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Hall (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Hall exited Tuesday's game against the Capitals due to his upper-body issue, and Brind'Amour said after the matchup that the injury didn't look good. The 34-year-old is now facing a multi-game absence, and it seems possible that he'll be placed on injured reserve at some point. Felix Unger Sorum could see time in the Hurricanes' lineup after being called up Thursday.