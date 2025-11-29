Meier distributed an assist, blocked two shots and had four hits in Friday's 5-0 shutout win over the Sabres.

Meier picked up the lone helper on Nico Hischier's opening goal midway through the first period. With the apple, the 29-year-old Meier has 12 assists, 20 points, 75 shots on goal and 46 hits through 24 games this season. His helper brought his point streak up to four games, where he and Hischier have been in sync on New Jersey's top line. Meier also has 14 hits in his last four games, giving him strong category coverage and making him a strong option in most fantasy formats.