Meier scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Meier ended a six-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old winger has been slumping on offense lately, but with a point in each of the last two contests, he could be turning things around. He's at 12 goals, 25 points, 121 shots on net, 68 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 36 outings this season in a top-six role.