Meier scored an empty-net goal, distributed an assist, put two shots on net and recorded two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over Los Angeles.

Meier picked up a primary helper in the first period before later depositing an empty-net goal to seal Saturday's win. The pair of points raised him up to 18 goals, 15 assists, 217 shots on net, 110 hits and 39 blocked shots through 61 games this season. Since the Olympics, he has 41 shots on net, which is tied for second in the NHL in that span. His steady stream of shots has paid off with four goals in his last nine games, placing him on track for his fifth consecutive campaign with 20 goals or more. Meier holds strong value in fantasy leagues that value category coverage.