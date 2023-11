Meier (lower body) is skating at practice Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

The Devils are holding a limited skate with only two skaters and both goalies, but it's great news that Meier is back on the ice after he missed the last four games. Meier has five goals and 11 points in 14 games, including goals in each of his last three games. The Devils host Buffalo on Saturday, but it's unlikely that Meier's return is imminent.