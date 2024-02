Meier logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Meier helped out on Dawson Mercer's second-period tally. With four assists over seven games since he returned from a middle-body injury, Meier continues to be okay but not remarkable in a middle-six role. The winger is up to 19 points, 99 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-22 rating through 35 outings this season.