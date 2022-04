Tatar (illness) won't be ready to play against Carolina on Thursday, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Tatar was struggling even before falling ill, as he is mired in a six-game pointless streak dating back to April 12 versus the Coyotes. At this point, with a back-to-back to end the year, Tatar should probably be considered doubtful, at best, to suit up versus Detroit on Friday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.