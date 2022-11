Vanecek allowed three goals on 38 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers scored a pair of goals early in the first period but Vanecek settled down as the Devils scored four unanswered goals en route to the victory. The 26-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts. Vanecek is now 11-2-0 with a .923 save percentage this season. He's become a high-end goaltending option on a breakout New Jersey team.