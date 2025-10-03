MacEwen was acquired by New Jersey from Ottawa on Friday in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid.

MacEwen had two goals, three points and 21 PIM in 21 outings with Ottawa as well as seven goals, 16 points and 29 PIM across 23 appearances with AHL Belleville during the 2024-25 regular season. MacEwen might factor into the Devils' fourth line, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up spending a significant chunk of the season as a healthy scratch. There's even a chance New Jersey will attempt to push MacEwen through waivers despite having traded for him.