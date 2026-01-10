MacEwen had knee surgery and will be lost for the remainder of the season, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

MacEwen was injured Nov. 12 and underwent ACL surgery, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. MacEwen managed six hits and four shots on goal across three appearances for the Devils this season. He should be healthy enough to return for the start of training camp, though he will be an unrestricted free agent come July 1.