MacEwen sustained an undisclosed injury Wednesday versus the Blackhawks, and there was no update on his status after the game, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

MacEwen was playing in just his second game after missing 13 due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old's status won't be updated until Friday at the earliest, leaving him questionable to play Saturday versus the Capitals until more information is available.