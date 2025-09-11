Dube, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the Hockey Canada trial, will be eligible to appear in NHL games starting Dec. 1, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Per Johnston, contracts can be registered with the NHL on Oct. 15, and the five players can begin conditioning with a team Nov. 15 and appear in a game Dec. 1. As such, Dube won't be able to link up with a team until after the 2025-26 regular season starts, which could limit his options. Last season, Dube headed to the KHL to continue his playing career, logging 42 games for Dynamo Minsk.