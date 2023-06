Stolarz (knee) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Stolarz underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in March and was given a 6-to-8-week timeline to recover. While it appears he was a little behind that estimate, he's still likely to be fine for training camp in September. Stolarz is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he'll likely have to settle for a backup role regardless of which team he signs with.