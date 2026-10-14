Stolarz stopped 23 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Stolarz took his first loss of the season, though a clean third period gave the Maple Leafs a chance at a comeback that fell short. Through three outings, Stolarz is 2-1-0 with 10 goals allowed on 80 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky is still expected to get most of the starts for Toronto, but it's been pretty close to a timeshare so far. The Maple Leafs return home for the next three contests, beginning when they host the Sabres on Thursday.