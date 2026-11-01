Stolarz made 26 saves in a 4-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Stolarz has delivered three straight wins with just two goals allowed in each contest. He's 5-1-0 in six starts overall, and his 2.66 GAA and .910 save percentage sparkle relative to a lot of goalies in the league, including his battery mate, Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 3-5-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .885 save percentage. Stolarz is not going to replace Bob anytime soon, but he will see a solid amount of starts this season to keep the starter healthy heading into the postseason. That is, should the Leafs get there.