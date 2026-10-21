Stolarz made 35 saves in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Stolarz is 3-1-0 in four starts with a 2.99 GAA and .897 save percentage this season. That save percentage is slightly better than the current league average (.892), and his GAA is a hair worse than average (2.91). In a projected 30 starts this season, Stolarz will be as good as anyone you can have in the blue paint and maybe even better once the team in front of him figures things out. The Leafs have been a mixed bag so far, so Stolarz's numbers could even improve with time.