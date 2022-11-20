Fowler scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Both of Fowler's points came on the power play. He's put up three consecutive multi-point efforts, an impressive resurgence after he had all of one assist in the first 15 games of the season. He's at seven points (three on the power play) with 34 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and minus-8 rating. He worked on the top power-play unit Saturday, while John Klingberg was moved to the second unit in an effort to spark the Ducks' sputtering play with the man advantage.