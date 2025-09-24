Harkins (upper body) is expected to be re-evaluated Wednesday night to get another opinion on his injury, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Head coach Joel Quenneville initially wasn't optimistic about Harkins' status after the injury was sustained Sunday, but Quenneville suggested Wednesday that it might "not be as bad as we originally thought, but we'll see." The 28-year-old Harkins had two goals, six points, 21 PIM and 136 hits in 62 appearances with Anaheim last year.