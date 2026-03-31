Harkins (upper body) will miss Monday's home clash against the Maple Leafs, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Harkins returned to Anaheim during Anaheim's recent three-game road trip after exiting Tuesday's contest in Vancouver. He'll miss his third consecutive game and will likely carry the questionable tag headed into Wednesday's road game in San Jose unless he can make progress in practice. Overall, the 28-year-old forward has eight points, 37 shots on net, 113 hits and 24 blocked shots across 44 games this season.