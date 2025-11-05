Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Two assists before ejection
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlsson notched two assists and 15 PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.
Carlsson helped out on two of Cutter Gauthier's three goals in this contest. However, in the third period, Carlsson was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for interference when the Duck center's shoulder caught Evan Rodrigues up high. The 20-year-old Carlsson doesn't have a history of dangerous hits, and it's unclear if any supplemental discipline will follow. He's posted three goals and nine assists during a seven-game point streak, giving Carlsson five goals, 13 helpers, 28 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests this season.
