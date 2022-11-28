Terry scored a goal and earned an assist during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the visiting Kraken.

Terry, who scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner when the teams met in the season-opener Oct. 12, continued his torrid scoring pace against the Pacific Division rival. The 25-year-old right winger has compiled 10 points, including six goals, in five career contests versus the Kraken. Terry scored Sunday after stickhandling in the slot and beating goalie Martin Jones through the five-hole, snapping the Ducks' 0-for-12 slump on the power play.