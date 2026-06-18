Ducks' Troy Terry: Undergoes hip surgery

Terry underwent hip surgery and is expected to need 5-6 months to recover, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Terry didn't miss any of Anaheim's 12 playoff games this year, and he was productive over those postseason outings with three goals and 11 points. However, he was playing through the hip injury. His timetable suggests that the 28-year-old won't be ready for the start of 2026-27, and he likely won't play before mid-November in a best-case scenario. He still might cross the 50-point mark for a sixth consecutive campaign in 2026-27 despite beginning the season on the shelf. Although he was limited to 61 outings during the 2025-26 regular season, he finished with 19 goals and 57 points.