Terry (hip) has been cleared to make his regular-season debut during Wednesday's game against Nashville.

The Ducks indicated in mid-September that Terry would miss another 2-3 months after undergoing hip surgery in June, and the 29-year-old began the regular season on long-term injured reserve. However, he's made progress in his recovery recently and has been cleared to return slightly ahead of schedule. Terry made 61 regular-season appearances for the Ducks last year and recorded 19 goals, 38 assists, 16 blocked shots, 14 PIM and two hits while averaging 18:21 of ice time.