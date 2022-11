Terry scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Terry opened the scoring at 10:17 of the first period. The 25-year-old has 10 points (three goals, seven helpers) through eight contests in November as he remains a steady scorer on the Ducks' top line. He's up to seven tallies, 20 points, 53 shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 games overall.