Terry scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

Both points came in a wild third period that saw the two teams combine for six total goals, with Terry's tally with less than five minutes left in regulation giving the Ducks a 6-5 win. Anaheim's third line of Terry, Mikael Granlund and Nikita Nesterenko erupted for three goals and 11 points between them, but Terry's primary fantasy appeal comes from his spot on the first power-play unit. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and seven points through seven games to begin the season, with four of his five helpers coming on the power play.