Eamon McAdam: Will become free agent
McAdam wasn't given a qualifying offer, and will become a free agent, Christ Johnston from Sportsnet reports.
The Penn State product hasn't been close to making his NHL debut in his career, suiting up in both the ECHL and AHL. McAdam will find a new team, after going 10-5-1 to go along with a 2.62 GAA and .911 save percentage in 19 ECHL games last season.
