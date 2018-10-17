Maple Leafs' Eamon McAdam: Redirected to AHL Toronto
McAdam was assigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, New York Times contributor Dhiren Mahiban reports.
Rather than return to ECHL Newfoundland where his campaign began, McAdam has a chance to make his professional debut with the AHL's Marlies. The Penn State product was initially up with the parent club as extra insurance in the wake of a knee injury to Frederik Andersen.
