Maple Leafs' Eamon McAdam: Called up on emergency basis
McAdam was called up from ECHL Newfoundland on an emergency basis Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
It was also announced Monday that Frederik Andersen has a knee issue, which is the reason why McAdam has been called up just in case. Andersen is expected to be good to go for Toronto's next game, so McAdam will likely just be around in case something happens with Garret Sparks, and then he will return to the minors.
