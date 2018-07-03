McAdam was traded to Toronto in exchange for forward Matt Martin.

McAdam is an insurance pickup for Toronto, which is said to be taking offers on both Garret Sparks and Cal Pickard. The 23-year-old delivered a .910 save percentage an 2.84 GAA for the ECHL Worcester Railers in 2017-18. McAdam also appeared in nine games in the AHL, recording a .903 save percentage and 2.77 GAA.