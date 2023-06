Bear (shoulder) won't receive a qualifying offer from Vancouver, which will make him an unrestricted free agent Saturday.

Bear, who was injured during the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship, underwent shoulder surgery June 15 and is projected to be unavailable until December. The 26-year-old defenseman, who was playing on a one-year, $2.2 million contract, had three goals, 16 points, 25 PIM, 39 hits and 82 blocks in 61 outings in 2022-23.