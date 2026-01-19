Bear logged three assists in AHL Bridgeport's 6-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Bear is rolling for Bridgeport with a goal and five assists over his first five games of the season. He cleared waivers Dec. 29 after beginning the season with an undisclosed injury that cost him three months of playing time. The 28-year-old defenseman will be given plenty of time to get up to speed, and if he plays well, he could be a call-up option for the Islanders.