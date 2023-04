Tanev (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tanev is set to return after a six-game absence. Michael Stone and Dennis Gilbert are both absent for warmups, which suggests Tanev is good to go in a top-four role. The 33-year-old should bolster the Flames' defense as they look to stay in the playoff race.