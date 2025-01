Bishop was recalled from AHL Calgary on Thursday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Bishop was sent to the AHL ahead of the regular season, and he hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since the 2021-22 campaign, when he appeared in nine games for Ottawa. Over 39 AHL outings this year, he's logged 16 goals, 17 assists, 19 PIM and a plus-9 rating.