Cooley will be sidelined for Monday's home game against the Kraken because of an illness, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Owen Say was recalled from AHL Calgary on Monday and will serve as the No. 2 option behind Dustin Wolf due to Cooley's illness. The Flames have a road back-to-back set against the Canadiens on Wednesday and the Bruins on Thursday, so Cooley will likely get the start for one of those matchups if he's healthy enough to play.