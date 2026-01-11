Cooley made 27 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Both offenses looked sluggish in the afternoon contest, but Cooley was the sharper netminder, with the only puck to get past him coming on a Yegor Chinakhov one-timer midway through the second period. Cooley has been seeing little action behind Dustin Wolf, making only four appearances since the beginning of December, and on the season he's 5-4-2 in 14 outings despite an impressive a 2.29 GAA and .918 save percentage.