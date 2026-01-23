default-cbs-image
Wolf will be between the home pipes versus Washington on Friday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has struggled of late, posting a 1-6-0 mark with a 3.75 GAA and an .885 save percentage in his last seven starts. Wolf is 15-20-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 38 appearances in 2025-26. The Capitals are 14th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.18 goals per game.

