Markstrom will defend the road goal against Washington on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Markstrom is 8-4-2 with a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He has struggled this season, especially compared to 2021-22, when he was 37-15-9 with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He will face the Capitals, who are struggling as well, averaging only 2.76 goals per game, 26th best in the NHL.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Grounds Flyers for eighth win•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start Monday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Grabs shootout win•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Allows three in loss•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Thursday•