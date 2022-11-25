Markstrom will defend the road goal against Washington on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom is 8-4-2 with a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He has struggled this season, especially compared to 2021-22, when he was 37-15-9 with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He will face the Capitals, who are struggling as well, averaging only 2.76 goals per game, 26th best in the NHL.