Markstrom stopped 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Calgary handed Markstrom a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, and he never allowed Philadelphia to find an equalizer. The veteran netminder is 4-1-0 over his last five starts and 8-4-2 on the season, but he has yet to regain last year's form consistently and carries a disappointing 3.03 GAA and .889 save percentage.