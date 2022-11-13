Markstrom stopped 21 shots during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the visiting Jets.

About four minutes before Neal Pionk tied the game at 1-1 Saturday, Markstrom executed a highlight-reel save on a shot from the left face-off circle by Mark Scheifele. The 32-year-old netminder was out of position so he improvised, and barrel-rolled through the crease to deny the quality scoring chance and help the struggling Flames to their first win in eight games (1-5-2). Making his 11th start, Markstrom improved to 5-3-2.