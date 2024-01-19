Watch Now:

Markstrom (lower body) won't play in Thursday's home game against Toronto, per the NHL media site.

Markstrom also missed Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Arizona because of the injury. He has a 13-11-2 record, 2.59 GAA and .912 save percentage in 26 outings in 2023-24. Dan Vladar is expected to start Thursday.

