Markstrom (finger) was on the ice with AHL Calgary on Wednesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom is working his way back from a fractured finger and at least was able to get in some practice time even if it wasn't with the Flames. The backstop is eligible to come off injured reserve at any point, though Thursday's clash with Minnesota likely comes too soon considering he isn't practicing with the NHL club right now. In his stead, Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf figure to share the crease.