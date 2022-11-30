Hanifin notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Hanifin set up a Rasmus Andersson goal in the first period that stood as the game-winner and also helped on Andrew Mangiapane's insurance marker in the third. All 10 of Hanifin's points this season have come in the last 13 games. The 25-year-old blueliner has added 55 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 30 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 21 appearances.