Duehr signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with Calgary on Monday.

Duehr, who would've been eligible for arbitration this summer, is coming off a two-year, entry-level deal. The 25-year-old forward registered 11 points, 47 shots on goal and 55 hits in 27 appearances with the Flames this season. Duehr also had 15 goals and 26 points in 41 AHL contests during the 2022-23 campaign.