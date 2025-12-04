Duehr scored twice and added an assist in AHL Manitoba's 5-0 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Duehr had gone two games without a point. He has five goals and five helpers over his last nine outings for the Moose. The hard-nosed 28-year-old is up to eight goals, 14 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 22 AHL appearances this season, though the Jets' organizational forward depth could make it tough for him to get a call-up.