Duehr scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Manitoba's 6-1 win over Iowa on Friday.

Duehr has a pair of three-point efforts over his last six games, though he's gone scoreless in the other four outings in that span. The veteran winger has nine goals, eight assists a plus-6 rating through 25 appearances this season. Should the Jets opt to remodel a stagnant forward group, Duehr could be a call-up candidate to fill a fourth-line job.