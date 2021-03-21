Hart allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Hart and the Flyers continue to bleed goals against. New York raced out to a 4-0 lead before the game was even 16 minutes old, capitalizing on a combination of Philadelphia gaffes and Hart's inability to come up with a timely stop. The 22-year-old had defeated the Islanders in his previous start on Thursday, a seemingly encouraging rebound after a 9-0 loss one night earlier to the Rangers, but it's right back to the drawing board in Philadelphia. Hart has yet to post a save percentage above .900 in any of his eight March appearances, putting up a dreadful .821 mark for the month.