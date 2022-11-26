Hart was removed in the second period of Friday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

The first three goals were tic-tac type plays. Josh Archibald snagged a rebound in front to open the scoring in the first. Sidney Crosby redirected a shot late in the first to extend the lead to 2-0. And Ryan Poehling redirected a shot early in the second. Poehling then sealed Hart's fate later that period when he picked up a loose puck behind the Flyer net and jammed it over the netminder's left skate for a 4-0 lead. Hart has been the Flyers' MVP thus far, but he hasn't won since Nov. 5 and now sits 6-4-4 on the season. His 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage remain remarkably strong despite his team's poor play in front of him.