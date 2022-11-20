Hart made 28 saves during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Canadiens.

Hart, who has surrendered 13 goals in his past three starts, has not registered a save percentage over .889 since Nov. 5, a span of five outings. In contrast to his recent skid, the 24-year-old netminder opened the campaign with a 5-0-0 mark, recording save percentages of at least .933. Hart, who has one win in his past eight appearances, couldn't sustain an early two-goal lead Saturday as the Flyers dropped their sixth game in a row (0-4-2).